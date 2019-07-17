Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2019 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) pre-announced disappointing second-quarter results Tuesday and lowered its full-year guidance.

While the downward guidance revision was unsurprising, the extent to which it was lowered was — and it came due to margin pressure in the E-Systems segment, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Joseph Spak downgraded Lear from Outperform to Sector Perform and reduced the price target from $160 to $135.

The Thesis

Lear lowered its full-year guidance for net sales and core EBIT from $20.9-$21.7 billion to $19.8-$20.3 billion and from $1.6-$1.7 billion to $1.35-$1.45 billion, respectively.

While the company was expecting trends to improve in the back half of 2019, it now believes general macro and industry factors will continue exerting pressure on its business, Spak said in the Wednesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

The guide-down was mainly due to margin pressure at the E-Systems segment, which is witnessing lower volume and a more challenging pricing environment, the analyst said. 

The revised guidance implies E-Systems margins of around 7% in the second half of 2019, he said.

Spak said he expects margins to contract further in 2020.

“While there might not be much further downside, we also don’t see compelling upside either, thus moving us to the sidelines.”

Sizable negative revisions to estimates could occur as the focus shifts to 2020, according to RBC.

Price Action

Lear shares were down 1.77% at $127.59 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019

Latest Ratings for LEA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019DowngradesOutperformSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for LEA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Joseph Spak RBC Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEA)

Lear Analyst: E-Systems Segment To Blame For Weak Results
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lear Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DPZMaintains280.0
SCHWMaintains52.0
GWWMaintains291.0
LIIMaintains276.0
SWKMaintains154.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Amash Introduces Bill To Prevent Feds From Interfering in Legal State Cannabis Programs