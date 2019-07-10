Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Share:
UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) have sharply rebounded from May's weakness and the recovery now reflects the company's outlook, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Steven Fisher downgraded Deere from Buy to Neutral with a price target lifted from $158 to $167.

The Thesis

UBS's proprietary agricultural dealer survey points to a weakening in farming equipment over the next one to two quarters from poor growing conditions and trade concerns, Fisher wrote in the note. Demand will likely remain "restrained" for the near term and 2020 should see a "pick up" in activity.

Specifically, Deere's agricultural business could see a growth rate of 9% to 10% in 2020, which is a "more positive" outlook compared to prior findings. Beyond the current year and into next year, the company sees no change to its long-term replacement demand story

Deere's stock is trading near $163 per share, which implies a P/E of 14 times on EPS estimates of around $11.50 to $12 per share. This is a "reasonable base case" for 2020 and the bull case for shares to trade up to $195 per share would require double-digit growth in agriculture and a low-single digit growth in construction sales.

Price Action

Shares of Deere were trading lower by 1% at $161.98 in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Jefferies Upgrades Deere, Cites 'Significantly Improved Farmer Income Outlook'

Tariffs, Trade Cloud Short-Term Future For Deere, But RBC Says Plow Ahead

Latest Ratings for DE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsOutperform
Jun 2019UpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ag farming Steven FisherAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell Testimony
Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
Jefferies Upgrades Deere, Cites 'Significantly Improved Farmer Income Outlook'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Caesars Entertainment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NDAQMaintains113.0
AMPMaintains173.0
MMCMaintains102.0
PKIInitiates Coverage On
AGCOMaintains65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Valeritas Insulin Device For Diabetics Accepted Under Managed Formulary