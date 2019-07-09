Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson Downgrades First Business Financial Services Following YTD Rally

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 1:26pm   Comments
Share:

Following the year-to-date rally in First Business Financial Services Inc’s (NASDAQ: FBIZ), there seems to be limited upside to DA Davidson's price target, while the company's turnaround and earnings catalysts appear to be on track.

The Analyst

DA Davidson’s Kevin Reevey downgraded First Business Financial Services from Buy to Neutral, while maintaining the price target at $26.50.

The Thesis

Based on Monday’s closing price, First Business Financial Services’ shares have gained 28.1% year to date, outperforming the NASDAQ Bank Index, which has risen by 14.9%, Reevey said in the note.

He added that shares were trading almost 33% above their 52-week low and were less than 6% short of their 52-week high.

With First Business Financial Services beginning to benefit from its turnaround efforts, shares are gradually closing the forward price to tangible book value (P/TBV) gap versus its peers.

The company’s shares are trading at 117% of forward TBV versus 154% for its peers, the analyst mentioned, while adding that historically they have traded at wider levels.

Although the SBA segment has had a slow start in the first quarter, it could drive fee income and earnings growth in 2019. Reevey added that the company’s wealth management business is improving and could become “another key earnings catalyst.”

Price Action

Shares of First Business Financial Services declined 1% to $24.75 at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for FBIZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2018UpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2018MaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FBIZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Kevin K. ReeveyAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FBIZ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARLPInitiates Coverage On20.0
CVNAReiterates22.0
HUYADowngrades
MAADowngrades107.0
LHXReinstates240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Single Households Are On the Rise. Could This Be the Next Investing Trend?