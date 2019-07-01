Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Needham: Acacia Communications In Lead With Digital Signal Processing Development

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Needham: Acacia Communications In Lead With Digital Signal Processing Development

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) is achieving rapid new digital signal processing introductions, which should allow the company to gain share, lock in customers and strengthen its competitive position in the next chip development cycle, according to Needham.

The Analyst

Alex Henderson upgraded Acacia Communications from Hold to Buy and set a $59 price target. 

The Thesis

Acacia’s competitors are unable to keep pace with its pace of new DSP introductions, Henderson said in the Monday upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

Both NTT Electronics and Nokia (NYSE: NOK), which together account for around 20-25% of the DSP market, are facing issues in their 600G DSP development programs, the analyst said. This could push their 600G products back by six months to a year, he said. 

With competitors likely to miss the 600G cycle, Acacia could gain share and increase its advantage in the next chip development cycle, Henderson said. 

Despite this, Acacia’s stock has been under pressure due to concerns around issues with its DSP, the analyst said. 

Surveys of Acacia’s customers do not highlight any meaningful issues, and the concerns seem misplaced, he said. 

The company also seems to be “substantially ahead of [its] competitor” in the launch timing of the ZR/ZR+ products, Henderson said. 

This should help Acacia gain share “at the large Web 2.0 Titans,” the analyst said. 

Price Action

Acacia Communications shares were trading higher by 6.61% at $50.28 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links: 

Bank Of America Upgrades Acacia, China Outlook 'More Positive'

NeoPhotonics Analyst Breaks Down Chinese, US Demand Trends After Q1 Print

Latest Ratings for ACIA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
May 2019UpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Mar 2019DowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ACIA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alex Henderson NeedhamAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOK + ACIA)

Report: China Will Issue 5G Business Licenses This Week
As Nokia Signs 5G Agreements, A Look At The Companies Adopting The Next-Gen Technology
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Bank Of America Upgrades Acacia, China Outlook 'More Positive'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2019
NeoPhotonics Analyst Breaks Down Chinese, US Demand Trends After Q1 Print
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Option Trader Betting Big On Western Digital As A G-20 Winner