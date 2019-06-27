Market Overview

SunTrust Is Bullish On Take-Two Thanks To Strong Video Game Pipeline

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 2:24pm   Comments
SunTrust Is Bullish On Take-Two Thanks To Strong Video Game Pipeline

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has some of the most popular franchises in video games and more likely hits in the pipeline, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said in Thursday with a Buy recommendation.

The Analyst

SunTrust analyst Matthew Thornton initiated coverage of Take-Two with a Buy rating and a $125 price target.

The Thesis

Thornton wrote in a note that Take-Two has been an outperformer under its current leadership team and has strong and valuable sports franchises like NBA2K, as well as the Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto franchises. Grand Theft Auto, in particular, is a “North Star” game franchise for Take-Two, with “Grand Theft Auto V” being the top-selling title of all time.

There’s also a strong development pipeline and the balance sheet and cash flow flexibility to push growth with acquisitions and buybacks, according to Thornton.

The Red Dead Redemption franchise and the upcoming release of "Borderlands 3" are also potential catalysts in the near future, he said.

Price Action

Take-Two traded higher by 1.65% at $113.39 on Thursday afternoon.

BMO Upgrades Take-Two Interactive, Calls Video Game Stocks 'Safe Havens'

Take-Two Analysts Unfazed By 'Conservative' Guidance

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2019UpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
May 2019MaintainsNeutral

Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Video Game Sales In May Show Shift To Downloads
E3: Morgan Stanley's 6 Takeaways
MKM Positive On Video Gaming Industry, But 'Same-Old' Games Not Good Enough Anymore
Ready Trader One: Events, Stocks To Watch At E3
Analyst Likes Google After More Details From Stadia
Gamers Rejoice: You've Got Another ETF
