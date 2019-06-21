Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Funko Shares Pop! As DA Davidson Starts Coverage With Buy

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2019 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Funko Shares Pop! As DA Davidson Starts Coverage With Buy

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO), the makers of the popular Pop! figures, were up on Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating.

The Analyst

DA Davidson’s Linda Bolton Weiser started coverage on the toy company with a Buy rating and a $29 price target.

The Thesis

The company, which went public in late 2017, saw sales grow by more than 30% in each of its first two years and then 20% in 2019, and Bolton Weiser wrote in a note that its marketing strategy has been a winner.

The Everett, Wash.-based company’s Pop! figures are based on characters from pop culture, and it has a portfolio of more about 1,100 licenses to produce the likenesses of the various figures.

Action figures and accessories are the fastest growing toy category in the U.S., Bolton Weiser noted, putting Funko at the center of a major opportunity.
While traditional toy sales were down in 2018, retail sales and action figures were up 10%.

Its growth plans look strategically strong too, because it has plans for growing in board games, a category that’s 30% larger than figures and accessories. U.S. board game retail sales were $2.1 billion in 2018 vs. $1.36 billion in 2013, representing a five-year annual growth rate of 9.5%.

Everyone A Fan Of Something

Funko “is built on the principle that everyone is a fan of something and that the evolution of pop culture is leading to increasing opportunities for fans to express their loyalty,” Bolton Weiser wrote, adding that fans see Funko's products as a way to engage more with their favorite pop culture content.

Bolton Weiser also praised the company’s fast approach to getting licensed, which allows it to get new characters on the market in just over two months.

China Insulation

Another advantage for Funko is that it's putting all its incremental outsourced production outside of China, mostly in Vietnam, insulating it from potential China trade war problems. At the end of last year, about half of its manufacturing was outside of China. Any tariff impacts it does face from the production still in the country will be dealt with in pricing, she said.

Price Action

Shares of Funko traded around $24.31 Friday afternoon. The stock hit an intraday high of $25.25.

Related Links:

This Analyst Liked Funko's Q1 But Awaits A Diversification Pop

Toy Story: Bank Of America Bullish On Funko's 2019 Opportunities

Latest Ratings for FNKO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2019MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Nov 2018MaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for FNKO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Linda Bolton Weiser ToysAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FNKO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019
The Incredible 'Game Of Thrones' Run Is Ending
This Analyst Liked Funko's Q1 But Awaits A Diversification Pop
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Crocs Could Pull Off 10-15% Earnings Upside, Baird Says In Upgrade