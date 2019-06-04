Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Luxfer Downgraded By KeyBanc On Slowing Elektron Revenues, Capex Concerns

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Share:

Prospects for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) are impacted by a slowdown in the Elektron segment’s revenue growth momentum and the company undertaking more capex-intensive restructuring initiatives, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Philip Gibbs downgraded Luxfer from Overweight to Sector Weight.

The Thesis

The visibility into the Elektron’s sales prospects for 2019-2020 is more limited now, Gibbs said in a note.

He added that SoluMag, the segment’s proprietary fracking dissoluble magnesium alloy bearing product, was expected to have flat sales in 2019, down from the last year’s sales of around $25 million. However, SoluMag’s sales could decline by $5 million-$10 million, given the slowdown in customer order trends.

Sales of zirconium, which accounts for about 20 percent of Elektron’s sales, could record strong year-on-year growth in 2019. The analyst added, however, that 2020 will see the U.S. elections, which makes defense sales less predictable.

Although Luxfer appears on track to recording cost savings of around $15 million by yearend 2019, these cuts were opex and restructuring intensive. The remaining $9 million of annualized net cost savings through 2020-2022 are expected to be more capex intensive, Gibbs mentioned.

Price Action

Shares of Luxfer fell more than 7.5 percent to $22.47 at the time of publication.

Latest Ratings for LXFR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019DowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Nov 2018MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Sep 2018MaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LXFR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Philip GibbsAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LXFR)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STLDMaintains36.0
NUEMaintains59.0
AKSMaintains1.5
CATMaintains115.0
FITBMaintains31.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help With Your Financial Wellness