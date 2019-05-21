Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix, Remains Bullish On Pipeline
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix, Remains Bullish On Pipeline

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)'s failure to ace a late-stage study of its glaucoma treatment candidate has tempered Raymond James' optimism, although the firm is still bullish.

The Analyst

Dane Leone downgraded Ocular from Strong Buy to Outperform and reduced the price target from $11 to $5.

The Thesis

Following the failure of OTX-TP in the late-stage study and uncertain path forward, Raymond James removed all revenues for the candidate in its financial model, Leone said in the Tuesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

Instead of moving ahead with a confirmatory Phase 3 study, the company has now put the study on hold until the data can be analyzed and a meeting can be held with the FDA, the analyst said. 

Raymond James expects the company to have a follow-up meeting with the FDA by the third quarter of this year. 

Ocular said the study failure may have been due to certain design changes between the Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, Leone said. 

The average lowering of interocular pressure with OTX-TP across weeks six and 12 was 0.59 and 0.87 mmHg, respectively, compared to the 1.5 and 1.8 mmHg achieved with Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI)'s Roclatan, according to RayJay. 

Roclatan, a once-daily fixed dose combination of netarsudil and latanoprost, was approved by the FDA in March to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Raymond James rates Ocular an Outperform despite the setback on the belief the company can drive significant value from deeper pipeline projects such as OTX-TXI, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

At last check, Ocular shares were sliding by 27.3 percent to $2.45. 

Related Links:

Argus Questions Logic Behind Bristol-Myers' Proposed Celgene Buy, Steps To Sidelines

Medicines Company Rallies On Positive LDL Cholesterol Study Results

Latest Ratings for OCUL

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019DowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
May 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2018UpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OCUL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dane Leone Penny Stocks Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AERI + OCUL)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: CIRCOR Jumps Following $45/Share Bid From Crane; Ocular Therapeutix Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; TJX Earnings Top Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2019
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Merck In Breast Cancer Study, Arrowhead to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index, Ocular's Glaucoma Trial Fails
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Truck Repair Facility Management Platform Fullbay Raises $23 Million In Growth Investment