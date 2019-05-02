Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

GM Still Riding Strong Truck Demand, But What's Down The Road?

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2019 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
GM Still Riding Strong Truck Demand, But What's Down The Road?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) turned in mixed first-quarter earnings as it continues to ride strong light truck demand. Morgan Stanley remains along for the ride right now, but cautious about what’s down the road.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating on GM with a $44 price target.

The Thesis

GM reported adjusted EPS of $1.41, topping the $1.09 Street estimates. Sales of $34.9 billion narrowly missed analysts’ $35.03 billion estimate.

Right now, GM is doing well from strong truck and SUV demand, though Morgan Stanley doesn’t think that will last.

“However, as long as the sun is shining, we look for GM to use the dividends from its US pickup and SUV lineup (however fleeting) to attack structural and purchasing costs to have a chance to hold profits as volume slows and as the China dividend continues to decline,” Jonas wrote in a note.

Electric vehicle investment is going to be needed soon, as well as investment into self-driving cars, which also may not help the stock down the road. Jonas said Morgan Stanley’s revised forecasts call for GM profit to drop by roughly a third by 2022 versus 2018, assuming there’s no recession.

Price Action

GM shares traded around $38.28 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

Ford Beats GM To Invest $500M In Rivian, Enter Strategic Partnership On EVs

Tesla Forecasts Autonomous Robotaxis In 2020

Latest Ratings for GM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2019MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Auto Industry autonomous vehicles electric vhicles GMAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

Amazon Sets Parcel Deliveries To Trunks Of Some Ford Motor Models
15 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019
Disney, Ford, GM And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 26
Waymo Is Setting Up A Production Facility In Detroit To Manufacture Self-Driving Cars
Ford Beats GM To Invest $500M In Rivian, Enter Strategic Partnership On EVs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FLRDowngrades
LNCMaintains69.0
EQIXMaintains510.0
ELMaintains172.0
CWSTMaintains39.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

TerrAscend Receives EU GMP Certification, Starts German Distribution