Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Downgrades Lennar On Valuation, Still Likes Long-Term Prospects

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2019 8:39am   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Downgrades Lennar On Valuation, Still Likes Long-Term Prospects

Homebuilder Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) last week reported an EPS miss in its fiscal first-quarter results but other metrics were "encouraging," according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James' Buck Horne downgraded Lennar from Strong Buy to Outperform with an unchanged $55 price target.

The Thesis

Lennar said it earned 74 cents per share in its February-ending quarter, which missed expectations of 77 cents per share. Horne said the miss can be attributed to a 12 percent year-over-year dip in total home deliveries due to unusually wet weather and lower land sales contributors.

On the other hand, multiple metrics in the quarter continue to justify a bullish stance on the stock, the analyst wrote. Specifically, net orders exceeded the high-end of management's guidance by 5 percent, year-over-year order comparisons improved sequentially and management reaffirmed its prior full year guidance of delivering more than 50,000 homes.

Lennar is still well positioned to win market share in the "choppy" homebuilder market while maintaining its attractive profit profile and generate notable operating cash flows, the analyst said. Coupled with the stock trading at 1.36 times adjusted book value versus 1.5 times for its peers, shares continue offering "one of the stronger" risk-reward opportunities in the space.

Price Action

Shares of Lennar were trading around $48.91 early Monday morning.

Related Links:

KeyBanc Raises Lennar's Price Target On Housing Market Optimism

KeyBanc Upgrades Homebuilders, Says Stocks Are In Position To Be Cyclical Outperformers

Latest Ratings for LEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
Mar 2019KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2019WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buck Horne homebuilders homes New Homes Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LEN)

KeyBanc Raises Lennar's Price Target On Housing Market Optimism
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Cramer Talks KB Home Earnings, Implications For Housing Sector
Yields In Focus Again As 10-Year Falls Below 2.4%; Homebuilder Earnings Digested
11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACHJP MorganUpgrades0.0
HDCitigroupMaintains218.0
SCOROppenheimerDowngrades0.0
EXPCitigroupMaintains87.0
COSTCitigroupMaintains243.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Airline Sector Deals With Multiple System-Wide Outages