Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Gets Boost From Bullish Piper Jaffray Initiation

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Gets Boost From Bullish Piper Jaffray Initiation

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are trading at around 33.3 times Piper Jaffray's 2020 estimated non-GAAP EPS, which undervalues the company given multiple catalysts ahead.

The Analyst

Piper Jaffray's Harsh Kumar initiated coverage of Nvidia with an Overweight rating and $200 price target.

The Thesis

Nvidia's stock could move higher given the company's exposure to multiple segments that are likely to experience growth, CNBC quoted the analyst as saying in a note. The gaming market, which experienced recent headwinds, is "primed for growth" in the back half of 2019 with a sustainable growth profile beyond the year.

Nvidia also has exposure to two long-term secular growth stories, including the data center and automotive markets. The company's strong product positioning coupled with the recent acquisition of Mellanox should help the company realize "significant" margin expansion and rapid earnings growth.

The research firm's $200 price target is based on a price-to-earnings multiple of around 38 times 2020 estimated EPS.

Price Action

Nvidia's stock was trading higher by 1.8 percent at $176.88 per share Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Sell-Side Largely Bullish On Nvidia, With Eye On Anticipated Second-Half Recovery

What's Next For Nvidia And Mellanox?

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2019Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2019BernsteinDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Data Center gamingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2019
The Place To Be With Israel ETFs
Light Goes From Green To Red As Weak European Data Puts Brakes On U.S. Rally
Sell-Side Largely Bullish On Nvidia, With Eye On Anticipated Second-Half Recovery
Fed And FedEx: While Fed Meeting Dominates News, Don't Forget Trade Situation
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

More Tumult For The Turkey ETF