Channel Change: Loop Capital Turns Bearish On Roku

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 13, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
From time to time stocks can go from "expensive to more expensive," with the latest example being Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), according to Loop Capital.

The Analyst

Loop Capital Markets' Alan Gould downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell with an unchanged $45 price target.

The Thesis

Roku shares have more than doubled in value since the start of 2019 and have now hit an "excessive valuation," Gould said in the Wednesday downgrade note.

While Roku is able to show some of the best unit and revenue growth metrics across the entire high-growth internet and media sector, it will face "substantial potential competition" within the streaming video space, the analyst said. 

A neutral stance can no longer be justified in the face of the following factors, Gould said:

  • Increased insider selling activity. 
  • A Tuesday filing for a mixed shelf offering with an undisclosed size. 

Price Action

Roku shares were falling by 13.3 percent to $61.32 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of Roku.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Loop CapitalDowngradesHoldSell
Feb 2019CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Feb 2019WedbushDowngradesOutperformNeutral

