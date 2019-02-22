KeyBanc: Harley-Davidson Registration Numbers Show Cold Start To 2019
Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) has been rather quiet since its January earnings miss, and one analyst team expects continued coasting.
The Analyst
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brett Andress maintained a Sector Weight rating on Harley-Davidson.
The Thesis
By KeyBanc’s assessment, Harley-Davidson’s international growth continues to slow.
Countries accounting for 70 percent of the global market recorded a 19.2-percent decline in Harley registrations this January, Andress said in a Thursday note. Last year, registrations rose 19.1 percent over the same period.
“While one month does not make a trend, January declines in our monthly reporting countries came in worse than we anticipated, though compares do ease meaningfully in [February and March]," the analyst said.
The Asia-Pacific region saw broad-based drops for a second consecutive month, including a high-double-digit decline in India.
Latin America sales moderated — with particular weakness in Brazil — and Western Europe reported softness as the U.K. suffered pressure.
“Flowing monthly trends forward (and assuming sustained trends in quarterly-reporting countries) puts our index in the mid single-digit/high single-digit range for [the first quarter of 2019], implying HOG's reported international retail in the low single-digit/mid single-digit range," Andress said.
Harley-Davidson’s next quarterly report is slated for release April 23.
Price Action
Harley-Davidson shares were up 0.43 percent at $37.43 at the close Thursday and were trading slightly higher premarket Friday.
Related Links:
Morgan Stanley: Harley-Davidson Has Better Odds In SUVs Than Electric Bikes
'Easy Rider,' Harder Sell For Young People: UBS Asks Whether Harley-Davidson's Moment Has Passed
Latest Ratings for HOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Oct 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Oct 2018
|Argus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for HOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: brett Andress KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.