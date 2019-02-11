Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2019 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
BofA: Analog Devices A Potential Big Winner From 5G
Related ADI
Morgan Stanley's Key CES Takeaways For Semi Companies
Goldman Sachs Shares Semiconductor Stock Picks For A Challenging 2019
Top-Rated Stocks Near Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings: Analog Devices (Investor's Business Daily)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) boasts among some of the most attractive exposure to the upcoming 5G cycle, which should help lift the stock's multiple, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. 

The Analyst

Analyst Vivek Arya upgraded Analog Devices from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $96 to $125.

The Thesis

Analog Devices' expertise in radio frequency and microwave technology makes it a key component in building out 5G mobile networks over the next decade, Arya said in the Monday upgrade note.

The company's wireless radio technology will be required to enable a tenfold increase in download speed and could be used two to three times as much as it is in 3G and 4G networks. 

Among the entire communications end market, 24 percent of Analog Devices' total sales come from the communication sector, which is twice the median peer average exposure of 12 percent.

Analog Devices managed to grow its communication business at a 12.3-percent compounded annual growth rate, which is nearly three times the 4.2-percent peer median growth rate, Arya said. 

Investors have yet to fully appreciate Analog Devices' potential leadership position in 5G over the longer-term, the analyst said. 

Over the near-term, the company's 1.9-percent dividend yield could improve to the 2-3-percent range given best-in-class free cash flow, he said. 

Price Action

Analog Devices shares were up 0.72 percent at $101.46 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

How To Get In On 5G With This ETF

Guggenheim: Cell Tower REIT Crown Castle Has Compelling Outlook As 5G, Mobile Data Grow

Latest Ratings for ADI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2019RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G Bank of America Merrill Lynch telecom Vivek AryaAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI)

Morgan Stanley's Key CES Takeaways For Semi Companies
Goldman Sachs Shares Semiconductor Stock Picks For A Challenging 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
FCXMorgan StanleyUpgrades14.0
MPWJefferiesUpgrades23.0
SHOPRBC CapitalUpgrades230.0
HUNJP MorganDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

In Today's Market, It Can Take Over 7 Years To Save For A Down Payment Alone

Triumph Group Identifies Strategic Solutions For Cash Requirements, BofA Says