Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: 6 Questions For PG&E After Utility's Bankruptcy Filing
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: 6 Questions For PG&E After Utility's Bankruptcy Filing
Related PCG
PG&E Officially Files For Bankruptcy
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
PG&E Valuation: Doing The Math (Seeking Alpha)

With PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) filing for bankruptcy Tuesday, Morgan Stanley outlined six major questions going foward about the California utility in a new research report.   

The Analyst

Analyst Stephen Byrd reiterated an Equal-Weight rating on PG&E with a $17.50 price target.

The Thesis

A high probability exists that the court will reject PG&E’s filing given that it may not comply with bankruptcy law that restricts solvent companies from strategic filings, Byrd said in a Tuesday note. 

“We believe there is a meaningful probability that a court would reject a PG&E Chapter 11 filing on the ground that the company is solvent and that PG&E is filing Chapter 11 to achieve tactical litigation advantages,” the analyst said. 

The answers to the following six questions will ultimately determine PG&E investors’ fate, Byrd said: 

  • Will the court reject the PG&E bankruptcy filing?
  • How will California legislators approach future wildfire liability?
  • Are there effective ways to reduce the risk of wildfire liability?
  • Could PG&E successfully separate its federal assets from its state-regulated assets to shield them from liability?
  • Will PG&E be held liable for the 2018 Camp Fire if the company’s behavior and handling of its equipment is not found to be negligent or imprudent?
  • Will the CPUC stress test continue now that PG&E has officially filed for bankruptcy?
  • Too many unknowns are in play for PG&E to predict where the stock is headed in the near-term, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Price Action

PG&E stock was up 13.16 percent at $13.59 at the time of publication, but is down 72.3 percent overall in the past three months.

Related Links:

PG&E Officially Files For Bankruptcy

Wall Street Reacts To The Latest PG&E Liability Ruling

Latest Ratings for PCG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jan 2019JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PCG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Stephen ByrdAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Legal Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG)

PG&E Officially Files For Bankruptcy
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Lantronix Rises After Q2 Results; PG&E Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVLOChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On10.0
AMATRBC CapitalUpgrades45.0
AMGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
ATVIOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
AXPAtlantic EquitiesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

After Ethan Allen's Quarterly Report, KeyBanc Says Furniture Retailer Needs To Show More Traction