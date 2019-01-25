Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James: Macro Headwinds Ahead for Avnet

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James: Macro Headwinds Ahead for Avnet
Related AVT
Q2 Earnings Preview For Avnet
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
Avnet Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 83 RS Rating (Investor's Business Daily)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) reported second-quarter results Thursday that were in-line with expectations, but its Q3 guidance reflected softness in Asia revenue.

Although the company's largest region is facing macro challenges, Avnet’s run rate EPS in the current quarter should be higher than $4, while cost optimization is only about one-third complete, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Analyst Adam Tindle maintains a Strong Buy rating on Avnet with an unchanged $52 price target.

The Thesis

The initial focus is likely to be on Avnet’s guidance, Tindle said in a Friday note.

The company is controlling what it can and has a long runway left in cost optimization, the analyst said. With Avnet’s shares trading around $40, the margin of safety seems compelling, he said. 

The midpoint of the March guidance implies a sequential decline in revenue of around 7 percent, which is significantly below seasonal norms of 5-percent growth, Tindle said. 

Raymond James cut its 2019 revenue and EPS estimates from $20.5 billion to $19.7 billion and from $4.21 to $4.20, respectively. The revenue and EPS estimates for 2020 have been lowered from $20 billion to $19.3 billion and from $4.46 to $4.40, respectively.

Avnet management repurchased about 5 million shares in Q2. The authorization, estimated at around 10 percent of the electronics company's market cap, presents “the right combination for value creation over time, and this narrative should ultimately trump near-term macro headwinds,” Tindle said. 

Price Action

Avnet shares were down 1.13 percent at $41.18 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Avnet's Revenue Recovery, Margin Improvement Trigger Bank Of America Upgrade

Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019

Photo courtesy of Avnet. 

Latest Ratings for AVT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for AVT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam TindleAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVT)

Q2 Earnings Preview For Avnet
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session