Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Jaffray Sees More Upside In Canopy Growth On Geographic, Product Expansion
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2019 8:49am   Comments
Share:
Piper Jaffray Sees More Upside In Canopy Growth On Geographic, Product Expansion
Related CGC
An Early Mover In The Industry Seeks Helpful Answers For Hemp Farmers
11 Company Pitches From Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Canopy Growth bull hikes price target; shares up 6% (Seeking Alpha)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) kicked off 2019 with a 53-percent run. It hasn’t even begun to strike its high, according to one analyst team.

The Rating

Piper Jaffray analysts Michael Lavery and Jeffrey Kratky maintained an Overweight rating on Canopy Growth and raised their price target from $40 to $60.

The Thesis

Despite cutting ramp forecasts to more conservative rates, Piper Jaffray considers Canopy Growth well positioned in global cannabis — a market expanding into a $250 billion to $500 billion opportunity.

“We believe the long-term growth can be significant — both from transitioning illicit trade to legal sales, medical sales, and from transitioning sales in health and wellness categories to CBD-infused products,” Lavery and Kratky wrote in a note.

They expect Canopy Growth to rake in $15 billion to $50 billion near term, particularly given recent expansion both in geographic and consumer reach. Last week, the company penetrated the blossoming U.S. market with a New York license. Management plans to invest $100 million to $150 million in a production and processing facility there.

“Canopy has hemp-specific IP, cash reserves, and technical expertise that should position it well in the US hemp and CBD market,” the analysts wrote. “Though we do not yet have more specifics on its plans, we believe this tangible step into the US is a clear positive and makes us more bullish on its outlook for sustainable growth.”

The firm also partnered with Greenhouse Juice Company to add cannabidiol-infused beverages to its portfolio. At the very least, the arrangement expands visibility in Canada.

Price Action

At time of publication, Canopy Growth shares traded up 5.7 percent at $46.71.

Related Links:

4 Cannabis Investors Share Their Predictions For Industry's Future

Watch The Rejected Medical Marijuana Super Bowl Commercial: 'Cannabis Has Given Me My Life Back'

Latest Ratings for CGC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019PiperJaffrayReiteratesOverweightOverweight
Jan 2019CIBCInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2019PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CGC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jeffrey Kratky Michael Lavery Piper JaffrayAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

An Early Mover In The Industry Seeks Helpful Answers For Hemp Farmers
11 Company Pitches From Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
CIBC Initiates Coverage On Cannabis Stocks, Sees Bright Future Ahead
High Times: The Marijuana ETF Soars To Start 2019
Analysts Continue To Like Constellation Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DRHKeyBancDowngrades8.0
FDCKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CNSKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades36.0
AVYABarclaysUpgrades21.0
VLOGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Keeping Quality With Junk Bonds