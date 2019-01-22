Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Suits Up With Nike, Looks To Outperform
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2019 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Cowen Suits Up With Nike, Looks To Outperform
Related NKE
Consumer Discretionary Q4 Earnings: U.S. Consumer Appears Strong Amid Heightened Global Uncertainty
Golf Equipment Sales Finally On The Upswing — What's Behind The Comeback?
Cowen expects Nike to run higher (Seeking Alpha)

Not everyone is loyal to the Swoosh, but Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) won a fan in Cowen this week on a booming product cycle and conservative guidance.

The Rating

Cowen analysts John Kernan, Krista Zuber and Jared Orr upgraded Nike to Outperform and raised their price target from $80 to $90.

The Thesis

Nike is projected to capitalize on scaling, a product cycle inflection and its Speed segment to improve gross margins by at least 200 basis points.

“We see ‘Speed’ as a catalyst for value creation in the form of higher margin, valuation, and competitive advantage,” the analysts wrote in a note, saying the “Speed” concept will distinguish the industry’s winners from its loses.

Nike recently reported gross margin improvements reflective of higher full-price average selling prices (ASP) and expansion in Nike Direct. The latter is seen to offset increased production costs and forex headwinds.

“With inventory balances well in check and reflecting a pull market across Nike and Jordan Brand, along with an innovation filled product pipeline, and the 2X Speed initiative sensing/reacting to consumer signals, prospects remain solid for continued higher full price sell through and ASP lift, which could drive gross margin above expectations,” Cowen wrote.

Increased Nike Direct margins and favorable inventory levels are also expected to offset costs and bolster gross margins in the back half of 2019. The analysts forecast $5 earnings per share this year with $6 billion in free cash flow through 2023.

Price Action

At time of publication, Nike shares were set to open up 1 percent at $81.16.

Related Links:

Golf Equipment Sales Finally On The Upswing — What's Behind The Comeback?

Under Armour Has Opened The Most Mall Stores Since 2011, Sears Closed The Most

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2019NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2019HSBCUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen John KernanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Consumer Discretionary Q4 Earnings: U.S. Consumer Appears Strong Amid Heightened Global Uncertainty
Golf Equipment Sales Finally On The Upswing — What's Behind The Comeback?
Vans Momentum Isn't Slowing Down For VF Corp, According To Cowen
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Exxon, Nike And More
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Delta Air, McDonald's, Netflix, Nokia, Tesla And More
Wall Street Remains Divided On Nike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CABOKeyBancUpgrades1,025.0
PANWBMO CapitalUpgrades240.0
UAAGoldman SachsUpgrades28.0
FDCBarclaysDowngrades23.0
GPSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tilray To Acquire Cannabis Cultivator Natura Naturals Holdings