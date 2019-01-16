Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Slashes Anheuser Busch Price Target, Casts Doubt On Asian IPO

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 11:45am   Comments
Share:
BofA Slashes Anheuser Busch Price Target, Casts Doubt On Asian IPO
Related BUD
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Delta Air, McDonald's, Netflix, Nokia, Tesla And More
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Jefferies shuffles beer stock ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Anheuser Busch InBev NV (NYSE: BUD) plans to IPO its Asia business for debt refinancing, according to Bloomberg. 

Rather than floating its segment in the fastest growth region, the company should instead consider a dividend cut, according to BofA Merrill Lynch.

The Analyst

Analyst Fernando Ferreira maintained an Underperform rating on Anheuser Busch InBev and reduced the price target for its Belgian stock from €61 ($69.54) to €57 ($64.98). 

The Thesis

An IPO of the Asia business could introduce several additional hurdles for Anheuser Busch InBev, with the primary one being an increase in dependency on future cash flows from the "ailing" U.S. business, Ferreira said in a Wednesday note. 

The marginal cost of debt is around 5 percent, rather than the 3.7-percent estimated by the Street, the analyst said. Moreover, the pressure on Anheuser Busch InBev’s EPS continues, and BofA's estimates are 8-10-percent below the Street’s projections, he said. 

Chinese beverage and consumer stocks have declined by more than 25 percent in the past six months, which casts doubt on the timing of the IPO, Ferreira said. 

Floating the Asia business could mean taking on several problems for a mere $5-10-billion cash raise, the analyst said. Instead, Anheuser Busch InBev could cut its dividends to zero and raise around $4 billion per year, he said. 

Price Action

Anheuser Busch InBev shares were down 2.84 percent at $70.74 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Delta Air, McDonald's, Netflix, Nokia, Tesla And More

Molson Coors On Track To Outperform Beer Peers, Susquehanna Says

Latest Ratings for BUD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform
Nov 2018ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2018RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BUD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fernando FerreiraAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BUD)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Delta Air, McDonald's, Netflix, Nokia, Tesla And More
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Molson Coors On Track To Outperform Beer Peers, Susquehanna Says
Anheuser Busch Analyst Says Share Price Has Gone Too Flat, M&A Unlikely
Tilray's High Park Receives Cannabis Processing License
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHWKeyBancMaintains450.0
ACNCitigroupUpgrades169.0
CGBDJP MorganUpgrades15.5
NLYJP MorganUpgrades10.5
NTNXMorgan StanleyUpgrades58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rapid-Fire Pitch: Vector Digitizes Documentation Of All Shapes And Sizes, Even If Crumpled And Torn