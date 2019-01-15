Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim Surveyed 272 Small Businesses To Better Understand Shopify

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2019 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Guggenheim Surveyed 272 Small Businesses To Better Understand Shopify

Guggenheim surveyed 272 small businesses to better understand Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP)'s positioning within the e-commerce landscape.

The Analyst

Guggenheim's ' Ken Wong maintains a Buy rating on Shopify with an unchanged $180 price target.

The Thesis

Shopify is home to around 770,000 merchants from across the world, which pales in comparison to the approximate 30 million small business in the U.S. alone. Wong said this would explain why just 3 percent of the 272 small businesses the firm surveyed use Shopify to facilitate their online business. Encouragingly, the small exposure implies Shopify's penetration is still low and it has plenty of opportunity to gain market share.

The average Shopify user surveyed generated around $40,000 in gross merchandise volume annually and the Shopify users expect to see a sales growth of 12.4 percent in 2019, the analyst wrote in the note. This figure is "well ahead" of the average growth estimate of 4.5 percent among all businesses surveyed.

The survey also gives confidence in Shopify's platform, which is designed for the "lowest of low" end customers but can at the same time be used by the "highest of highs" in terms of customer needs. The success of larger businesses on the Shopify Plus platform gives the company credibility to its enterprise ambitions.

Price Action

Shares of Shopify traded higher by 3.3 percent at $154.05 Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

KeyBanc: Shopify Has Upside Potential With Marijuana Opportunity

Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Shopify

Posted-In: ecommerce Guggenheim Partners Ken Wong Small BusinessesAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Shopify
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018
41 Biggest Movers From Friday
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; LVMH To Buy Belmond For $25/Share
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AITKeyBancUpgrades0.0
MDCitigroupUpgrades0.0
PUMPBarclaysUpgrades20.0
ECPGOppenheimerUpgrades37.0
RACEBernsteinUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pivotal Updates Media Outlook, Upgrades Viacom