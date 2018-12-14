Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo On Nordson: Margin Targets Not Reflective Of Cyclical Upside

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
Related NDSN
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Nordson Corporation (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported Q4 EPS short of expectations, but announced positive guidance for 2019.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Allison Poliniak-Cusic maintains a Market Perform rating on Nordson, lowering the price target to $130 from $135.

The Thesis

Nordson announced Q4 EPS at $1.44, missing the $1.49 estimate, despite a 9-cent per share contribution from a lower tax rate. As expected, the results reflected the company’s focus on international operations, auto weakness and tough mobile comps.

The stock moved higher Thursday, which follows the nearly 18-percent decline in share price over the past three months and reflects the positive guidance announced by the company. Poliniak-Cusic said management made the right decision to move from quarterly to annual guidance and projected growth across all three segments in FY2019.

The positive moves by Nordson include deleveraging, increase in FY2018 investment to consolidate its Adhesive Dispensing facilities, ERP installs to make its Advanced Technology segment more scalable, which could be a source of future M&A, Poliniak-Cusic stated.

The analyst reduced the EPS estimates for Nordson from $6.75 to $6.55 for FY19 and from $7.00 to $6.95 for FY20.

Price Action

Nordson shares traded around $118.72 at time of publication Friday.

Latest Ratings for NDSN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2018KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
May 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NDSN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Allison Poliniak-Cusic Wells FargoAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NDSN)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DLTRBernsteinUpgrades0.0
CNPUBSUpgrades34.0
UGIUBSDowngrades63.0
ATOUBSDowngrades106.0
CSCONomuraDowngrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Coca-Cola A Growth Company?