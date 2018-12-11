Market Overview

Analysts Forecast What's Next For Lumentum After The Oclaro Acquisition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2018 12:02pm   Comments
Analysts Forecast What's Next For Lumentum After The Oclaro Acquisition
Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) confirmed Monday that its acquisition of Oclaro is complete.

What Happened

Lumentum's finalized acquisition of Oclaro creates a new entity with greater scale in telecom and datacom markets, Barclays' Blayne Curtis said in a research report. The acquisition combines two optical companies into one, erasing the competitive threat the companies posed to each other.

The two companies will accelerate a combined roadmap with a more focused R&D spend and stronger financial profile, the analyst said. 

Why It's Important

Lumentum's acquisition of Oclaro is expected to shift its product mix, Raymond James' Simon Leopold said in a note.

As a standalone entity Lumentum's estimated calendar 2019 revenue breakdown is as follows, the analyst said:

  • Telecom: 42 percent.
  • 3-D: 35 percent.
  • Industrial lasers: 13 percent.
  • DataCom: 7 percent.
  • Other: 3 percent.

As a combined entity, the company's product mix is now likely to look like the following, Leopold said:

  • Telecom: 48 percent.
  • 3-D: 27 percent.
  • DataCom: 13 percent.
  • Industrial Lasers: 10 percent.
  • Other: 2 percent.

What's Next

Lumentum's acquisition could generate short-term synergies from SG&A savings as early as calendar 2019, Leopold said. The deal will likely prove to be complementary, with modest overlap, he said. 

Raymond James lifted its fiscal 2020 revenue estimates from $1.664 billion to $2.235 billion, while its EPS estimates moved higher from $5.64 to $5.81.

Posted-In: Barclays Blayne Curtis oclaro opticalAnalyst Color News M&A Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

