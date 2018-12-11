Analysts Forecast What's Next For Lumentum After The Oclaro Acquisition
Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) confirmed Monday that its acquisition of Oclaro is complete.
What Happened
Lumentum's finalized acquisition of Oclaro creates a new entity with greater scale in telecom and datacom markets, Barclays' Blayne Curtis said in a research report. The acquisition combines two optical companies into one, erasing the competitive threat the companies posed to each other.
The two companies will accelerate a combined roadmap with a more focused R&D spend and stronger financial profile, the analyst said.
Why It's Important
Lumentum's acquisition of Oclaro is expected to shift its product mix, Raymond James' Simon Leopold said in a note.
As a standalone entity Lumentum's estimated calendar 2019 revenue breakdown is as follows, the analyst said:
- Telecom: 42 percent.
- 3-D: 35 percent.
- Industrial lasers: 13 percent.
- DataCom: 7 percent.
- Other: 3 percent.
As a combined entity, the company's product mix is now likely to look like the following, Leopold said:
- Telecom: 48 percent.
- 3-D: 27 percent.
- DataCom: 13 percent.
- Industrial Lasers: 10 percent.
- Other: 2 percent.
What's Next
Lumentum's acquisition could generate short-term synergies from SG&A savings as early as calendar 2019, Leopold said. The deal will likely prove to be complementary, with modest overlap, he said.
Raymond James lifted its fiscal 2020 revenue estimates from $1.664 billion to $2.235 billion, while its EPS estimates moved higher from $5.64 to $5.81.
