Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SunTrust: Keurig Dr Pepper Combination 'Isn't So Crazy'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2018 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
SunTrust: Keurig Dr Pepper Combination 'Isn't So Crazy'
Related
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
This Is The Latest Marijuana Stock To Skyrocket
SunTrust sees Keurig Dr Pepper rally extending (Seeking Alpha)

At home coffee brewing system and beverage seller Keurig merged with soft drink and beverage maker Dr Pepper in July to create a new company called Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP).

The Analyst

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's William Chappell, Jr. initiated coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper with a Buy rating and $35 price target.

The Thesis

Investors who didn't understand the rationale behind the July merger shouldn't be faulted given the very different product formats, manufacturing and distribution profiles, Chappell said in the note. But the logic behind the merger "isn't so crazy." Specifically, the combined entity can better target three key growth areas in the beverage industry.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper's emphasis on flavor gives millennials products that are different from what "their parents consumed," the analyst wrote. This is a key reason why Dr Pepper and Diet Dr Pepper grew at 2.2 percent in 2017 while the overall market declined by 0.6 percent.
  • Keurig has an expertise in convenience as its core single serve coffee pods serve a cup of coffee in seconds. Despite the price of a K-cup costing up to 10 times that of a traditionally brewed cup of coffee, sales of K-cups continues to outperform bagged coffee.
  • Dr Pepper boasts several flavored water brands like Bai and Core, which fits in with well with millennials who no longer want just purified or spring water but want flavored water with nutrients or PH balance. The combined entity is likely to seek out additional water brands that fit in with the niche category.

Price Action

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were trading higher by 2 percent at $26.48.

Related Links:

Mixed Drinks: Combined Keurig Dr Pepper Debuts On NYSE

Deutsche Bank's Beverages Analyst Talks Dr Pepper-Keurig Union

Latest Ratings for KDP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2018MacquarieMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Nov 2018JP MorganReinstatesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KDP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: beverages coffee Flavored Water K CupAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KDP)

22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
This Is The Latest Marijuana Stock To Skyrocket
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BAPItau BBAUpgrades274.0
DVNJP MorganDowngrades37.0
EOGJP MorganUpgrades118.0
EQMBarclaysDowngrades48.0
EXPDGoldman SachsDowngrades68.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Oil Rebounds As OPEC Agrees On Bigger-Than-Expected Cut