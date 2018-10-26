Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sell-Side Guarded On Intel Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter: 'Cycle Risk A Deterrent'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2018 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Sell-Side Guarded On Intel Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter: 'Cycle Risk A Deterrent'
Related INTC
10 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Correction Deepens As Stocks Crumble On Amazon's Revenue Miss (Investor's Business Daily)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) seems to have allayed the Street's fears with a top- and bottom-line beat in Q3, as well as a positive guidance reset.

The Analysts

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Perform rating on Intel shares.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambarish Srivastava maintained an Outperform and lowered the price target from $62 to $58.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $54.

Charter Equity Research analyst Edward Synder reiterated a Buy rating.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Sector Weight rating.

Oppenheimer Remains On Sidelines 

Intel's Q3 results likely tempered constraint and share loss concerns, Oppenheimer's Schafer said in a Friday note.

Data-centric businesses grew a solid 22 percent compared to a more modest 16-percent growth for PC-centric businesses, the analyst said. 

The chipmaker reaffirmed the availability of 10nm processors for PCs in the fourth quarter of 2019, Schafer said.

With Intel focusing on Xeon and Core processors to service the high-end market, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) may have an opportunity to make inroads into the PC segment by capitalizing on the constraints in low-end PC and IoT, he said. 

Notwithstanding the stellar Q3, Oppenheimer said gross margin headwinds and below-peer top-line growth/FCF leverage keep it on the sidelines on Intel stock. 

BMO Sees Execution, Discipline Improving

Execution and discipline in operating leverage toward the company's target model are improving, BMO's Srivastava said in a note. 

Despite talk of share loss in desktop CPUs, the analyst said Intel's ASP rose 10 percent. While noting that data center group growth, especially the cloud, was solid, Srivastava said it could moderate going forward.

BMO raised its estimates for Intel, citing higher revenue and lower operating expenditures partially offset by a higher tax rate in 2019. 

Morgan Stanley: Threats To Market Share Overstated

Intel reported much stronger-than-expected results, with upside in all core compute segments, Morgan Stanley's Moore said in a note.

The analyst sees some data center deceleration as being inevitable.

Threats to market share around the delayed 10 nm transition are overstated, he said. 

More aggressive cost cutting from Intel's next CEO presents a large opportunity, Moore said. 

"But even without that, there should be some multiple expansion if the company can continue to earn $4-plus while clearly demonstrating their ability to manage the business competitively." 

Intel's Results Could Dent Bear Thesis, Charter Says 

Materially higher Q3 revenue and limited capacity allowed Intel to prioritize its mix toward high-margin products, resulting in high average selling prices and a strong sequential improvement in gross margin, Charter's Snyder said in a note. 

"With demand running ahead of capacity in both Q3 and Q4, it seems certain backlog and factory utilization will keep revenue and margins elevated in [the first half of 2019]," the analyst said.

"So while we don't expect Intel's report to singlehandedly dispel the fears plaguing the semiconductor sector, it puts a big dent in the bear case by disabusing investors of the idea that the semiconductor cycle is slowing and the trade war is impacting demand."

KeyBanc: Execution, Product Traction Impressive, But Cycle Risk A Deterrent

Intel's execution and product traction remain impressive even as the company continues to scout for a new CEO, KeyBanc's Twigg said in a note. 

The analyst raised estimates for Intel, citing the company's guidance and commentary.

"We remain Sector Weight, as we see increasing cycle risk as well as secondary risk regarding slowing node transitions and changing competitive dynamics." 

The Price Action

Intel shares have added 0.8 percent year-to-date period.

Intel shares were up 3.6 percent at $45.90 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Analysts: Micron's Buyout of Joint Flash Venture With Intel A Long-Term Positive

Goldman Selective On Semis: Bullish On Nvidia, Xilinx, Bearish On Intel, Texas Instruments

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018NomuraUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ambarish Srivastava BMO Capital Markets Charter Equity Research Edward SynderAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Xilinx Surges After Upbeat Q2 Results; Advanced Micro Devices Shares Slide
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Up 1.5%; Align Technology Shares Drop After Downbeat Forecast
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELLIKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SGYPCanaccord GenuityDowngrades0.0
NOKCanaccord GenuityUpgrades0.0
GGBMO CapitalUpgrades0.0
EQTBMO CapitalDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: National Instruments Rises Following Strong Q3 Results; Aquantia Shares Plummet