Gaming operator Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) boasts multiple upside catalysts that imply the stock is undervalued, according to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley's Thomas Allen initiated coverage of Caesars Entertainment with an Overweight rating and $12 price target.

Caesars shares have lost around 25 percent since the start of 2018 and are trading at just 8.3 times 2019 estimated EBITDAR, which is undervalued given expectations for 7-percent EBITDAR growth per year, Allen said in the Tuesday initiation note. (See his track record here.)

Reports of an activist hedge fund with a specialty in gaming companies represent a near-term catalyst for the stock, but over the longer-term the company has six potential levers to generate value, the analyst said:

With exposure in 14 states, Caesars is well-positioned to enter the U.S. sports betting market.

The casino operator can sell its owned properties for around $2 per share as part of a sales leaseback.

The company's loyalty program for gamers is considered the most sophisticated and largest, which positions it well for M&A.

A potential $1 per share in value can be generated through cost-cutting, marketing and IT modernization.

New licensing agreements can add $1 per share in incremental value.

While Caesars isn't a frontrunner to gain a license in Japan, the opportunity does exist and is worth $3 per share.

Caesars Entertainment shares were down 4.27 percent at $9.08 at the time of publication Tuesday.

