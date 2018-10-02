Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Reasons Why Skechers Is No Longer A Buy At Citi

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2018 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
2 Reasons Why Skechers Is No Longer A Buy At Citi
Related SKX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, ... (GuruFocus)

Shares of lifestyle and performance footwear maker Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) are down nearly 30 percent since the start of 2018, and investors may want to reconsider buying the stock, as it has limited near-term upside, according to Citi. 

The Analyst

Citi's Kate McShane downgraded Skechers from Buy to Neutral.

The Thesis

Skechers' ongoing concerns are well-known to the market and a bullish stance on the stock can no longer be justified for two reasons, McShane said in the downgrade note. (See her track record here.) 

They are:

  • Concerns related to domestic wholesale growth.
  • Risks associated with higher SG&A at a time when the top line is weakening.

The two concerns could extend beyond the back half of 2018, which implies the potential for less near-term upside than previously expected, the analyst said.

The footwear maker made it clear it wants to prioritize long-term growth investments, including establishing international markets at the expense of short-term operating margin expansion, McShane said. 

The bull case could be made again if Skechers shows signs of SG&A leverage or U.S. trends show a notable acceleration, she said.

Skechers' stock does look cheap at 14 times estimated 2019 EPS, which is a discount to its small- and mid-cap footwear peers at 17 times, the analyst said — but the stock is also trading in-line with its three-year average.  

Price Action

Skechers shares were down 1.57 percent at $26.88 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Cowen Downgrades Skechers, Says Shoemaker Faces Forex, Inventory Pressures

After Skechers Issues Weak Guidance, Wells Fargo Predicts First Annual EPS Decline Since 2011

Latest Ratings for SKX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2018Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Aug 2018BuckinghamMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SKX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citi Footwear Kate McShane shoesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Caterpillar, Costco, Netflix, More
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Cowen Downgrades Skechers, Says Shoemaker Faces Forex, Inventory Pressures
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SKX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

India's Growing Frustration With Exploding Fuel Prices