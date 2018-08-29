Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Upgrades Kansas City After NAFTA 'Wall Of Worry' Removed

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2018 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen Upgrades Kansas City After NAFTA 'Wall Of Worry' Removed
Related KSU
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report
Nasdaq, Dow Jones Hit Milestones; Winners From U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal Rally (Investor's Business Daily)

President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterparts reached a preliminary trade agreement this week that bodes well for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) as nearly 50 percent of the U.S.-based rail company's business comes from the Mexican market, according to Cowen.

The Analyst

Cowen's Jason Seidl upgraded Kansas City from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $124 to $138.

The Thesis

A preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico removes a "wall of worry" for Kansas City, given its exposure to Mexico's auto, intermodal and energy sectors, Seidl said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Granted, trade talks between the two countries have yet to be confirmed, but there are sufficient "assurances that trade with Mexico is about to be set in stone," the analyst said. 

Kansas City's near-term business in Mexico should improve, which is reassuring for shareholders, as the company's margins south of the U.S. border are historically 4.7-7.5-percent higher, Seidl said. Investors can rewind their watches to "pre-Trump times" and re-rate the stock's valuation from its current forward PE multiple of 17.3 times to the five-year average before the 2016 election of around 21 times forward PE, he said. 

Cowen's revised $138 price target is based on a 20 times multiple on a conservative 2019 EPS estimate of $6.90, which is short of the Street's estimate of $7.03 per share.

Price Action

Kansas City Southern shares were trading up 1.39 percent at $119.96 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Stifel Rides The Rails, Initiates Seven Stocks

Citi Bullish On Rail Stocks, Upgrades Norfolk Southern

Photo by Terry Cantrell via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for KSU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jul 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KSU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen Jason SeidlAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Politics Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report
BNSF's Second Quarter Operating Revenue Comes In Weakest Of The Class 1 Railroads
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2018
Earnings Preview For Kansas City Southern
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KSU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Assertio Therapeutics Shares Plunge