Market, Policy Trends Are Shifting In Illumina's Favor, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 11:43am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
Dow Leads Stock Futures Higher As Disney Climbs, Global Markets Rally (Investor's Business Daily)

The bearish case for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has come to an end for four key reasons, according to Morgan Stanley.

Analyst Steve Beuchaw upgraded Illumina from Underweight to Equal-weight with a price target lifted from $210 to $320.

Illumina stands to benefit from multiple market developments and policy changes, Beuchaw said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

They are:

  • The success of DNA-driven drug administration, which prompted the FDA's support of DNA-based companion cancer diagnostics and expansion of Medicare reimbursements.
  • Government funding for DNA analysis could expand globally.
  • Consumer interest in DNA-derived applications.
  • A global mix shift toward genomic research.

Morgan Stanley's prior bear thesis on Illumina now appears "flawed," but a bullish stance on the stock can't yet be made for the following reasons, Beuchaw said:

  • The stock's more than 50-percent return since the start of 2018 implies it is trading at a 17-percent premium to its 10-year historical multiple.
  • Expectations for NovaSeq to see a growth deceleration in the third year of its cycle in 2019.
  • Any timeline for favorable reimbursement changes are difficult to model.
  • Competition could intensify.

Illumina's longer-term market opportunity is "undeniable," but its valuation is stretched at current levels, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Illumina shares were trading up 1.75 percent at $338.19 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Baird Weighs In On Illumina's Guidance, NovaSeq Platform

Illumina Reported Its Fastest Top-line Growth Since 2015

Photo courtesy of Illumina. 

Latest Ratings for ILMN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Jul 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ILMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DNA Morgan Stanley NovaSeq Steve BeuchawAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

