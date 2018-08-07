Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Reasons Behind Stifel's Neurocrine Bull Thesis
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 11:07am   Comments
Share:
4 Reasons Behind Stifel's Neurocrine Bull Thesis
Related NBIX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Denali's Parkinson's Candidate Clears Early-Stage Trials, Dexcom's Strong Quarter

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX), which already has two strong drugs in the market in the form of Ingrezza and the recently approved elagolix, has a promising pipeline ahead, according to Stifel. 

The Analyst

Analyst Paul Matteis initiated coverage of Neurocrine with a Buy rating and $137 price target. The stock was added to Stifel's "Select List." 

The Thesis

Notwithstanding the run-up in shares, Neurocrine stock has scarcity value in the midcap space due to its "blockbuster lead asset, strong patent protection, multiple shots on goal and near-term profitability," Matteis said in the initiation note. 

These factors give a positive twist to Neurocine's long-term growth story even in the presence of very few attractive near-term clinical catalysts, the analyst said.

Stifel's bullish stance is predicated on four factors, Matteis said: 

  • Ingrezza, the company's lead asset for tardive dyskinesia, possesses blockbuster potential, the analyst said: nearly 8,000 patients who took Ingrezza in the second quarter and represent a small fraction of the total candidate pool. The analyst estimates that Ingrezza will hit the $1-billion mark in tardive dyskinesia sales in 2021.
  • The belief that Ingrezza has a reasonable chance of succeeding and expanding its market in Tourette's syndrome.
  • Stifel's projection that endometriosis-related pain treatment elagolix will generate close to $2 billion in cash flows.
  • The analyst's view that little of Neurocrine's remaining pipeline is priced into the stock.  

"We expect Neurocrine to continue to diversify its pipeline with both in-house candidates and the consideration of small acquisitions or licensing arrangements," Matteis said. 

The Price Target

Neurocrine Biosciences shares have gained roughly 50 percent year-to-date. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And IPOs

Latest Ratings for NBIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jul 2018BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Paul Matteis StifelAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NBIX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Denali's Parkinson's Candidate Clears Early-Stage Trials, Dexcom's Strong Quarter
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Xeljanz Gets EU Nod, NewLink Losses Narrow, Neuralstem Commences Stroke Drug Trial
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen, AC Immune Slip Despite Positive Trials, Sarepta Slapped With Clinical Hold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NBIX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Look At Twilio's Huge Quarter