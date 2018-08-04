Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Investor Reaction To Tesla's Earnings Call 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' To This Trader
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2018 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
The Investor Reaction To Tesla's Earnings Call 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' To This Trader
Related TSLA
More Leveraged FANG ETNs Are Here
Canaccord Initiates Tesla Coverage With Hold Rating, Considers Products 'Superior'
Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford (Seeking Alpha)

By the look of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock, this week’s earnings call went pretty well.

But Dennis Dick, co-host of PreMarket Prep, walked away from what analysts described as a “drama”-less call with more confusion than enthusiasm.

“The trading action [Wednesday] night was kind of silly to a certain extent, but you can’t argue with this,” Dick said on Thursday’s show. "Does it make any sense to me as a CFA charterholder on an evaluation perspective? Hell no. But it doesn’t matter on this stock, and I’ve learned from trading that the numbers sometimes matter and sometimes they don’t. In Tesla’s case, it seems like the numbers never matter.”

Stock Reactions

CEO Elon Musk’s two apologies to analysts who he berated on the previous quarter’s call prompted $3 spikes. Discussion of Tesla's profitability prospects catalyzed similar pops.

“As soon as he started talking about profitability the rest of the half, though, the stock went from $316 to $325 in a heartbeat,” Dick said. “Algos grabbing every offer that they could grab, so obviously you got some news algos that are running off audio and running off what Elon Musk was saying because you saw [the reaction] instantly.”

Dick considers the bullish activity to be misguided and disconnected from Musk’s tone.

“He was saying, ‘well, if the economy stays strong’ — there were a lot of ‘ifs’ — ‘if we get to 10,000 cars a week of production.'"

Musk said he believes Tesla can sustain profitability next quarter and going forward, Dick said. 

“There were a lot of ifs in there and it was kind of tongue-in-cheek. So it wasn’t said confidently, I will tell you that.”

Tesla's stock ended the week at $348.17 per share.

For more expert analysis on the call and earnings report, check out Benzinga’s analyst recap.

Related Links:

Needham Downgrades Tesla, Says Model 3 Refunds Are Outpacing Deposits

Morgan Stanley Still Cautious On Tesla After Q2 Print

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage OnHold
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperformUnderperformer
Aug 2018OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dennis Dick Elon Musk PreMarket PrepAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

More Leveraged FANG ETNs Are Here
Canaccord Initiates Tesla Coverage With Hold Rating, Considers Products 'Superior'
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Tesla's Q2: 9 Analysts Weigh In
65 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Morgan Stanley Still Cautious On Tesla After Q2 Print
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week