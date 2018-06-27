Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Says Nvidia's Second-Half Outlook Is Promising
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2018 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Says Nvidia's Second-Half Outlook Is Promising
Related NVDA
Trade Worries Still Weigh On Market A Day After Rout
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
Raymond James: Buy Nvidia ahead of gaming chip launch (Seeking Alpha)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained another 24.7 percent so far in 2018, but one analyst’s recent mid-quarter channel checks revealed Nvidia is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated his Outperform rating and $300 price target for the stock.

The Thesis

Raymond James’ gaming and data center targets for Nividia in the second half of the year are looking to be in-line with the latest channel check numbers.

While bears have focused on a decline in demand from cryptocurrency miners, Caso said Nvidia will likely see an uptick in gaming demand in coming months thanks to a new product cycle.

“While retail GPU prices have been dropping, we believe that’s by design, as NVIDIA wishes to normalize the market before an eventual new gaming product cycle,” Caso said in a Wednesday note.

Caso said Nvidia will likely make an announcement about its new consumer GPU some time in October. Raymond James is calling for October-quarter sequential gaming revenue growth of 10 percent, but Caso said that estimate is much more likely to be too conservative than too optimistic.

At the same time Nvidia is well-positioned for an uptick in the gaming business, Caso said Nvidia appears on track to deliver between 40 percent and 60 percent data center revenue growth.

Even after the stock’s incredible run in recent years, Caso said long-term growth markets such as artificial intelligence give Nvidia investors plenty of reason for optimism.

Price Action

Nvidia stock traded lower by less than 1 percent to $240.78 on Wednesday.

Related Links:

3 Reasons Why Bernstein Downgraded Intel

Bank Of America Raises AMD Target On Market Share Optimism

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018FBN SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jun 2018BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2018Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chris Caso Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Trade Worries Still Weigh On Market A Day After Rout
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2018
Bank Of America Raises AMD Target On Market Share Optimism
A Look Back At What's Happened To Each Sector Through The First Half Of 2018 (Part 1)
What The Latest Steam Gaming Data Means For AMD, Nvidia
A New Automation ETF For Traders Who Haven't Yet Been Replaced By Robots
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NVDA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.