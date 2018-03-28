BMO: 3 Possible Scenarios For Chipotle Over The Next 5 Years
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) continues to struggle with its reputation after a series of food safety scandals. But what will the company look like in five years?
The Analyst
BMO Capital Markets' Andrew Strelzik maintains a Market Perform rating on Chipotle's stock with an unchanged $275 price target.
The Thesis
Over the coming years, Chipotle could introduce new initiatives like breakfast, a full remodeling of its stores and changes in marketing strategy including higher spend, digital initiatives and a re-acceleration in unit growth, Strelzik said in a research report. This could lead to one of three outcomes in five years: a best case scenario, a base case optimistic outcome, and a low-end scenario, the analyst said.
A best case scenario includes the following, Strelzik said:
- Comp growth of 6 to 6.5 percent.
- A 19.5-percent restaurant level margin.
- EPS of around $25 in 2022.
- Comp lifts at the high end of the peer group.
- Minimal dilution from breakfast.
- No increase in marketing spend.
- A stock price north of $700 per share.
BMO's base case optimistic outcome includes the following:
- Average annual comp growth of 5 percent.
- Restaurant margins at 17 percent.
- EPS of $18 to $19 in 2022.
- A stock price of $425 to $500.
The analyst's low-end scenario includes the following:
- Average comp growth of 3.5 to 4 percent.
- Restaurant margins at 14.5 percent.
- EPS of $11 to $12 in 2022.
- Margin dilution from breakfast.
- Increased spending on marketing.
- A stock price of $200 to $250.
Price Action
Shares of Chipotle were trading higher by 1.2 percent early Wednesday morning.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Courtesy photo.
Latest Ratings for CMG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Mar 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Market Perform
|Feb 2018
|Baird
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
