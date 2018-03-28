Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) continues to struggle with its reputation after a series of food safety scandals. But what will the company look like in five years?

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets' Andrew Strelzik maintains a Market Perform rating on Chipotle's stock with an unchanged $275 price target.

The Thesis

Over the coming years, Chipotle could introduce new initiatives like breakfast, a full remodeling of its stores and changes in marketing strategy including higher spend, digital initiatives and a re-acceleration in unit growth, Strelzik said in a research report. This could lead to one of three outcomes in five years: a best case scenario, a base case optimistic outcome, and a low-end scenario, the analyst said.

A best case scenario includes the following, Strelzik said:

Comp growth of 6 to 6.5 percent.

A 19.5-percent restaurant level margin.

EPS of around $25 in 2022.

Comp lifts at the high end of the peer group.

Minimal dilution from breakfast.

No increase in marketing spend.

A stock price north of $700 per share.

BMO's base case optimistic outcome includes the following:

Average annual comp growth of 5 percent.

Restaurant margins at 17 percent.

EPS of $18 to $19 in 2022.

A stock price of $425 to $500.

The analyst's low-end scenario includes the following:

Average comp growth of 3.5 to 4 percent.

Restaurant margins at 14.5 percent.

EPS of $11 to $12 in 2022.

Margin dilution from breakfast.

Increased spending on marketing.

A stock price of $200 to $250.

Price Action

Shares of Chipotle were trading higher by 1.2 percent early Wednesday morning.

