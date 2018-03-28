Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO: 3 Possible Scenarios For Chipotle Over The Next 5 Years

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2018 9:28am   Comments
Share:
BMO: 3 Possible Scenarios For Chipotle Over The Next 5 Years
Related CMG
Why Investors Can Be Optimistic Following Chipotle's CMO Resignation
Chipotle's Chief Marketing And Strategy Officer Resigns
Pershing Square (Bill Ackman) 2017 Annual Report (Seeking Alpha)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) continues to struggle with its reputation after a series of food safety scandals. But what will the company look like in five years?

The Analyst

BMO Capital Markets' Andrew Strelzik maintains a Market Perform rating on Chipotle's stock with an unchanged $275 price target.

The Thesis

Over the coming years, Chipotle could introduce new initiatives like breakfast, a full remodeling of its stores and changes in marketing strategy including higher spend, digital initiatives and a re-acceleration in unit growth, Strelzik said in a research report. This could lead to one of three outcomes in five years: a best case scenario, a base case optimistic outcome, and a low-end scenario, the analyst said. 

A best case scenario includes the following, Strelzik said:

  • Comp growth of 6 to 6.5 percent.
  • A 19.5-percent restaurant level margin.
  • EPS of around $25 in 2022.
  • Comp lifts at the high end of the peer group.
  • Minimal dilution from breakfast.
  • No increase in marketing spend.
  • A stock price north of $700 per share.

BMO's base case optimistic outcome includes the following:

  • Average annual comp growth of 5 percent.
  • Restaurant margins at 17 percent. 
  • EPS of $18 to $19 in 2022.
  • A stock price of $425 to $500.

The analyst's low-end scenario includes the following:

  • Average comp growth of 3.5 to 4 percent. 
  • Restaurant margins at 14.5 percent.
  • EPS of $11 to $12 in 2022.
  • Margin dilution from breakfast.
  • Increased spending on marketing.
  • A stock price of $200 to $250.

Price Action

Shares of Chipotle were trading higher by 1.2 percent early Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

What Does Wall Street Think Of Chipotle's New CEO?

The 'Time Has Expired' For A Chipotle Turnaround, Mizuho Says In Downgrade

A Chipotle Mexican Grill on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Courtesy photo. 

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018WedbushMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Mar 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Feb 2018BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

Why Investors Can Be Optimistic Following Chipotle's CMO Resignation
Chipotle's Chief Marketing And Strategy Officer Resigns
6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 27, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CMG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.