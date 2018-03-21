Market Overview

Nordstrom Terminates Go-Private Talks; Now What?
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2018 1:50pm   Comments
Nordstrom -2.3%; Susquehanna notes tough retail buyout environment (Seeking Alpha)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced its special committee ended discussions with the Nordstrom family attempt to take the company private, citing a lack of agreement on price.

The Analyst

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintains a Neutral rating, but lowered his price target from $54 to $50.

The Thesis

Now that it's clear Nordstrom will remain public, Binetti continues to believe the company has long-term advantages against its department store peers as it has followed retail’s natural progression towards e-commerce.

“We continue to believe JWN has long-term advantages vs peers, and emerging EBIT drivers from its growing credit business,” Binetti said.

Nordstrom is a retail leader in omni-channel presence, with a quarter of its sales coming from e-commerce, and 33 percent coming from off-price channels. Nordstrom has limited its exposure to malls in the US, where Binetti continues to see a long term closure risk. The analyst also expects the retailer to deliver better EBIT growth from modest sales growth through 2020.

“We also see underlying EPS growth in ‘18 from reversing GM pressure and multi-year investment cycle/SG&A headwinds (like Manhattan dead rent) starting to roll off,” said Binetti.

Now that a takeover appears unlikely however, Binetti believes the stock will remain range-bound in the near term until signs of improving fundamentals materialize, leading to a lowered price target.

Price Action

Shares were down about 2.3 percent Wednesday at $48.20.

Image credit: GoToVan, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for JWN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Mar 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Mar 2018BairdMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JWN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

