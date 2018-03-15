Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)'s pursuit of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has come to an end after President Donald Trump blocked the deal. While Singapore-based Broadcom is free to pursue acquisitions of other U.S.-based companies, Wall Street analysts are now resuming coverage of the stock under the assumption it will remain a standalone company in the near-term.

The Analysts

Bank of America's Vivek Arya resumed coverage of Broadcom's stock with a Buy rating and $340 price target.

Deutsche Bank's Ross Seymore resumed coverage of Broadcom's stock with a Buy rating and $325 price target.

Arya: Multiple Positive Attributes

BofA's bullish investment thesis for Broadcom is based on a plethora of factors, Arya said in a research report. They include:

A diversified product portfolio across mobile broadband, cloud switching, enterprise storage and AI chips.

A sector-leading 2.8-percent dividend yield and an attractive valuation of 16x on CY2018E P/E with the potential to move higher to 20x.

A sustainable long-term organic sales outlook of 6-to-8 percent.

An industry-leading operating margin of 48.9 percent, with a path to move above 50 percent over the next six to eight quarters.

The potential for best-in-class 40 percent free cash flow.

The stock is still trading at a 20-percent discount to peers.

Seymore: Focus On Free Cash Flow

Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm ended in "disappointment," but the company can now resume its prior strategy of allocating its free cash flow between dividends and M&A deals, Seymore said in a research report.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the company increases its mix toward dividends, and cash returns will become an "increasingly dominant metric on which the company is valued," the analyst said.

