Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson's Bullish Stance On CSS Industries No Longer Applies

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2018 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Related CSS
The Market In 5 Minutes: Budget Deal, MoviePass, Nvidia, And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 8, 2017
CSS Industries' (CSS) CEO Chris Munyan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE: CSS), a small-cap company that designs, manufacturers, and distributes seasonal products like holiday cards and every day novelty products like journals, reported its fiscal third quarter results this week, which prompted DA Davidson to step to the sidelines.

The Analyst

D.A. Davidson's Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded CSS Industries' stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $31.50 to $24.

The Thesis

CSS Industries reported a 6 percent decline in organic sales, which was worse than the 3 percent decline expected, Bolton Weiser said in a note. The company's poor performance can be attributed to a difficult retail condition, including de-stocking by a major mass retailer.

The earnings report calls into question prior expectations of the company showing an improvement in organic sales from negative 4.5 percent in fiscal 2017. In fact, the analyst is now revising the company's fiscal 2018 organic sales rate from negative 1 percent to flat to a deterioration of 6.4 percent.

Following CSS' disappointing earnings report, changes to the stock's valuation is now justified, the analyst wrote. Specifically, a revised $24 price target is based on a target EV-to-EBITDA multiple reduction from 7.5 times to 6.5 times.

Price Action

Shares of CSS Industries were flat Friday morning, but are down around 18 percent since the start of 2018.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Wholesale Trade Report

8 Stocks To Watch For February 9, 2018

Latest Ratings for CSS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CSS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Linda Bolton Weiser retail retailersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSS)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Budget Deal, MoviePass, Nvidia, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CSS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.