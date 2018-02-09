8 Stocks To Watch For February 9, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Nvidia reported fourth quarter-adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates by 56 cents. Sales came in at $2.91 billion, beating estimates by $230 million. The company also issued strong first quarter sales guidance. NVIDIA shares jumped 7.53 percent to $233.90 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion before the opening bell. Moody's shares declined 3.70 percent to close at $152.14 on Thursday.

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at 84 cents, missing estimates by 31 cents. Expedia shares tumbled 19.02 percent to $99.63 in the after-hours trading session.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 1 cent, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $202.3 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 sales guidance. FireEye shares surged 12.11 percent to $15.83 in the after-hours trading session.

