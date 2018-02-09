Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argus Upgrades United Technologies, Points To Diversified Business Model

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2018 11:53am   Comments
Share:
Argus Upgrades United Technologies, Points To Diversified Business Model
Related UTX
Adding Some Spice To The Industrial Trade
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Boeing May Be Closing In On This Other Major Deal (Investor's Business Daily)

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) stands to benefit from a diversified business model, the expansion of the middle class in developing markets and an upcoming $30-billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins, according to Argus Research.

The Analyst

John Eade of Argus Research upgraded United Technologies to Buy and assigned the stock a $150 price target.

The Thesis

United Technologies maintains a competitive and leading position in a number of global industries and should continue to rise thanks to population growth and a growing middle class in developing markets, Eade said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.) 

United Technologies operates with four primary business segments: Otis, Climate Controls & Security, Pratt & Whitney and UTC Aerospace Systems. The company’s diverse segments, which operate in a variety of sectors, protect the company from weakness in any individual market, the analyst said.

The UTC Aerospace Systems segment is also set to merge with aerospace and defense avionics company Rockwell Collins in the third quarter of this year.

The merger is expected to strengthen growth for the UTC aerospace segment and strengthen United Technologies’ competitive position in the aerospace and defense market, Eade said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares of United Technologies were trading down 0.54 percent at $126.79. 

Related Links:

The Aerospace And Defense Trade Continues to Look Hot

Adding Some Spice To The Industrial Trade 

Photo courtesy of United Technologies. 

Latest Ratings for UTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold
Jan 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2018BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for UTX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus Research John EadeAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UTX)

Adding Some Spice To The Industrial Trade
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Grainger Rises On Earnings Beat; Puma Biotechnology Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Lower; US Geothermal Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; United Technologies Tops Q4 Expectations
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UTX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.