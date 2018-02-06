Barclays: Combined Dr Pepper Snapple, Keurig Are Undervalued
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) and privately owned Keurig Green Mountain Inc announced an $18.7-billion deal Jan. 29 to merge the two brands, with Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders receiving $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retaining 13 percent of the combined company.
The Analyst
Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple from Equal Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $88 to $130.
The Thesis
The combined, publicly traded business is likely to generate cost savings and boost cash generation targets for the new business, with further potential benefits coming from a novel approach to small-brand participation, Lieberman said in a Tuesday note.
Keurig Dr Pepper's deleveraging timeframe is achievable, as the Keurig business is capable of generating $1-billion-plus per year in free cash flow and the legacy Dr Pepper Snapple business has a $1-billion-plus untapped working capital opportunity, the analyst said.
Keurig parent company JAB Holdings could be seeking a cash flow-rich and flexible distribution platform that can tap into small brand growth via a combination of acquisitions, partnerships and licensing agreements, Lieberman said.
"As such, we believe the KDP entity is undervalued, with our $130 DPS price target (including a $103.75 special cash dividend) 10-percent above current levels and implying 75-percent upside on the embedded KDP shares."
The Price Action
Dr Pepper Snapple shares are up about 30 percent over the past year, including the sharp gain made after the deal announcement.
Related Links:
Dr Pepper, Church & Dwight: A Household-Name Pair Trade
Dunkin' Brands Is 2018's First Go-Private Rumor; Shares Benefit
Photo courtesy of Dr Pepper Snapple.
Latest Ratings for DPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Feb 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|Gabelli & Co.
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Barclays beverages coffee Lauren LiebermanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.