Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dr. Pepper Snapple Soars 30% Amid Plans To Merge With Keurig Green Mountain

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Dr. Pepper Snapple Soars 30% Amid Plans To Merge With Keurig Green Mountain
Related DPS
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500
Dr pepper Snapple to combine with Keurig Green Mountain (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) soared higher by more than 35 percent Monday morning after news of the beverage company will be acquired by coffee-maker Keurig Green Mountain.

What You Need To Know

Dr. Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain announced plans to combine themselves into one new company called Keurig Dr. Pepper. As part of a deal, Dr. Pepper Snapple investors will receive $103.75 per share in a special one-time cash dividend and own 13 percent of the combined entity.

Keurig Green Mountain, best known for its single serve brewing system, was acquired by Europe-based a JAB Holdings-led investor group in 2016. JAB is a global investment firm that has been building a portfolio of coffee and restaurant assets, including Peet's Coffee & Tea, Krispy Kreme, and more recently, Panera Bread.

Why It's Important

A Reuters report dated Jan. 2 said JAB Holdings is still hungry for incremental M&A activity. Some among Wall Street suggested Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is an ideal buy-out target, although any such deal has not come to fruition.

What's Next?

"The combination of Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig will create a new scale beverage company which addresses todays consumer needs, with a powerful platform of consumer brands and an unparalleled distribution capability to reach virtually every consumer, everywhere, Bob Gamgort, Chief Executive Officer of Keurig, said in the press release.

Dr Pepper Snapple shares traded around $131.25, up 37.2 percent in pre-market trading.

Related Links:

JAB Buys Panera; Analyst Foresees Near-Term Slowdown In Restaurant M&A

The 5 Biggest Restaurant M&As

Image credit: cyclonebill, Flickr

Posted-In: coffee JAB Holdings keurig Keurig Dr Pepper Keurig Green MountainNews M&A Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPS + DNKN)

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500
Dunkin Brands Gets An Upgrade Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2018
The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500
Dunkin' Brands Is 2018's First Go-Private Rumor; Shares Benefit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DPS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.