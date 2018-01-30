Facebook Concerns Are 'Overdone,' KeyBanc Says Ahead Of Q4 Print
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s decision to change its news feed isn't a cause for concern, according to a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst.
The Analyst
KeyBanc Capital Markets' Andy Hargreaves maintains an Overweight rating on Facebook's stock with an unchanged $220 price target.
The Thesis
"Legitimate concerns" exist about Facebook's social impact, but any near-term concerns surrounding changes to Facebook's news feed are "overdone," Hargreaves said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Facebook's move to prioritize friends, family and local content does not imply a reduction in ad volume, but could sustain consumer usage and grow advertising demand over the longer-term, the analyst said. Even if total ad volume does fall, it could be offset by increased pricing, he said.
Facebook is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's market close, and Hargreaves offered the following points of interest investors may want to monitor:
Any update to Facebook's prior 2018 costs and expenses guidance, which were said to be up 45 to 60 percent in 2018.
- Commentary on Facebook's video platform Watch, which so far offered "limited signs of success to date."
- Facebook's CPMs have accelerated for three consecutive quarters and should show 35-percent year-over-year over growth in the fourth quarter, which would be in-line with the third quarter's growth rate.
- Facebook is expected to earn $2.05 per share in the quarter on revenue of $12.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.94 per share on revenue of $12.514 billion.
Price Action
Shares of Facebook were trading lower by around 1 percent early in Tuesday's trading session.
Report: Instagram Advertising Surges 122%, Amazon Ads Growing 'Very Fast'
Canaccord Genuity's Q4 FANG Earnings Preview
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
