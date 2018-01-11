Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Appian Shares Downgraded On Valuation Concerns
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Appian Shares Downgraded On Valuation Concerns
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2018
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Morgan Stanley downgrades Appian (Seeking Alpha)

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) shares have run up sharply since its May 2017 IPO, prompting an analyst to lower his opinion on the shares.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded the shares of Appian from Equal-weight to Underweight and increased the price target from $19 to $24.

The Thesis

Underlining the elevated valuation, Singh said in a Thursday note that Appian shares have added 130 percent since the IPO and 71 percent since a secondary offering. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

This compares to 15- and 5-percent advances, respectively, by the Nasdaq.

Despite the view that Appian has compelling technology and prospects for growing its share in the business process management and application platform markets, Morgan Stanley is wary of the elevated valuation, which Singh said poses elevated risks.

The risks stem from the valuation of Appian being well above best-in-class SaaS peers; expectations of difficult billing comparisons throughout 2018; and the vertical/customer concentration, which could result in earnings volatility if large deals are delayed, the analyst said. 

"We believe Appian has a promising future as it seeks to capitalize on the movement to low code software development, and we would look to get more constructive once Appian grows more fully into its high current valuation levels."

The Price Action

Shares of Appian are up over 119 percent over the past year.

Shares were up 5 percent at $36.30 at the time of publication mid-morning Thursday. 

Related Links:

Mizuho: After Industry Consolidation, Cloudera Emerges As A Buy

Oppenheimer Names Nutanix A 2018 Top Pick, Lays Out Bull Case

Latest Ratings for APPN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jan 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2018BarclaysDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APPN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: app design app developers Morgan Stanley Sanjit SinghAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APPN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2018
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2018
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on APPN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.