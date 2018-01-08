Analyst Busts Seagate-XRP Play, Advises To Sell On The Strength
Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) rallied Monday on a Seeking Alpha post that it could own $7.8 billion in Ripple, the majority owner of XRP. But the ostensible cryptocurrency play may not be as profitable as it appears.
The Rating
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Neutral rating on Seagate with a $39 price target.
The Thesis
For one, the figures presented in the original report are highly speculative.
According to author ValueStreet Research, Seagate had invested in Ripple’s Series A and B funding rounds, which suggests about 4.3-percent ownership of the firm, which itself owns 61 percent of then-$3 XRP. These base figures suggest Seagate owns about $7.8 billion in Ripple.
But Susquehanna anticipates Seagate owns between 2 and 4 percent of Ripple valued between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.
Additionally, this investment in Ripple is not a direct investment in the XRP cryptocurrency, but is an investment in Ripple Labs.
“STX's investment in Ripple Labs is intriguing, but we do not view this as a material upside driver given that it is an equity investment (not token ownership) and as such, is not a source of liquid cash,” Hosseini wrote in a note.
He advised selling Seagate on Monday's Ripple-related strength and waiting for announcements from Seagate on its use of blockchain technology.
Price Action
At time of publication, shares were trading up 7.2 percent at $46.04.
Related Links:
Crypto Comparisons: How Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, And IOTA Moved In 2017
New Year Predictions: Bitcoin Drops, Ripple Rises, Retail Takeovers, And The Trillion-Dollar Market Cap
Latest Ratings for STX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Reinstates
|Market Perform
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Oct 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for STX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Blockchain Mehdi Hosseini ripple Ripple LabsAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.