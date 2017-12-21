Market Overview

Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Spirit Airlines
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2017 2:24pm   Comments
Deutsche Bank sees 30% upside on Spirit Airlines (Seeking Alpha)

After downgrading shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) in early October, Deutsche Bank is changing its flight plan. 

The Rating

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg upgraded Spirit Airlines from Hold to Buy, citing a more stable fare environment, and raised the price target from $40 to $58.

The Thesis

A stable environment is important for the low end of the fare structure, which has historically been the domain of ultra-low-cost-carriers such as Spirit, Linenberg said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Spirit will keenly focus on improving its revenue production as it tackles higher labor costs, Linenberg said. 

Deutsche Bank said it expects a healthy GDP backdrop to benefit airline demand. Given that costs, primarily labor and fuel, are rising, the firm said revenue growth achieved through pricing and ancillary initiatives can soften cost concerns. 

All airlines will benefit from tax reform, although the degree to which each is impacted could vary, according to Deutsche Bank. The firm said it is maintaining its constructive stance on the sector.

The Price Action

Shares of Spirit Airlines are down about 23 percent year-to-date.

At the time of writing, the shares were rallying 1.48 percent to $45.16. 

Latest Ratings for SAVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

