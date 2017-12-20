Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What You Need To Know About Bitcoin Cash Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2017 10:30am   Comments
Share:
What You Need To Know About Bitcoin Cash Today
Related
The Bitcoin Regulation Conundrum, Explained
Why The Bitcoin Bubble Is Different From All Other Bubbles
Risks Rising, Returns Diminishing, And The Cryptocurrency Craze (Seeking Alpha)

The price of bitcoin plummeted 10 percent Tuesday after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase announced it would be supporting bitcoin rival Bitcoin Cash. The announcement seemed to trigger a flood of cash from bitcoin to Bitcoin Cash, which surged 50 percent overnight.

Bitcoin Cash has only been around for a few months, yet its price has soared and buyers believe it shares all the pros of bitcoin with fewer cons.

The Birth Of Bitcoin Cash

Back in August, the bitcoin blockchain “forked” when supporters could not agree on potential changes to the size of Bitcoin blocks.

Bitcoin has always had 1 MB block sizes, but Bitcoin Cash supporters felt a larger block size could better serve the currency during its scaling process. On Aug. 1, the bitcoin blockchain forked into two different chains. Bitcoin still uses 1 MB blocks, while the newly formed Bitcoin Cash has 8 MB block sizes.

A second proposed fork in the original bitcoin, referred to as Segwit2x, was cancelled earlier this month. The Segwit2x fork would have created a third currency with a 2 MB block size. Since the cancellation of Segwit2x, the price of Bitcoin Cash has skyrocketed.

Bitcoin Cash’s market cap has since exploded to $60.3 billion, making it the third largest cryptocurrency in the world behind only bitcoin ($293 billion) and ethereum ($80.1 billion).

Rocky Start

The Coinbase launch was a huge boon for Bitcoin Cash investors, but it didn’t come without its share of controversy. Coinbase is now investigating whether some of its employees took advantage of inside knowledge of the launch to profit off of the news. The platform also suffered service outages throughout the launch and seemed to experience liquidity issues as well. The price of Bitcoin Cash peaked at $8,500 on Coinbase during the launch, while it was priced at around $3,500 on other exchanges.

Too Little Too Late?

Bitcoin Cash may have gone a long way in closing the gap with bitcoin this week, but it still has a lot of ground to make up to become the dominant global cryptocurrency. Last month, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham said bitcoin’s lead may simply be too large to overcome at this point.

“While some have gone so far as to proclaim that Bitcoin Cash will ultimately overtake bitcoin as 'the bitcoin,' the overall consensus appears to be that BTC is unlikely to give up its spot as the No. 1 cryptoasset (BTC makes up 56 percent of the combined market cap of all cryptos, compared to just 8 percent for BCH) anytime soon,” Graham said earlier this month.

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC) investors were not deterred by the Bitcoin Cash threat Wednesday. The GBTC ETF traded down by 1 percent and remains up by 2,380 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

A Guide To Who Loves And Hates Cryptocurrency

Does Bitcoin Actually Hold Any Value At All?

Latest Ratings for GBTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2015WedbushInitiates Coverage onOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GBTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Canaccord GenuityAnalyst Color Fintech News Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

The Bitcoin Regulation Conundrum, Explained
Why The Bitcoin Bubble Is Different From All Other Bubbles
Asset Class Year In Review: Equities, Commodities, Cryptos, And Cannabis
The PreMarket Prep Bitcoin Special Is Here
'Highly Speculative': Regulators Worldwide Sound Alarm On Bitcoin
Here Are All The Ways You Can Buy, Trade, And Invest In Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GBTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.