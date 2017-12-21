Market Overview

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2017 3:38pm   Comments
Infographic: The Best Video Games Ever, According To Critics

Everyone has a favorite video game, whether it be "Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!" or a more recent game from Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)'s "Call of Duty" or Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO)'s "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.

For those who are curious, the highest-ranked game ever based on Metacritic scores is "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," according to Statista.

What You Need To Know

The "Zelda" game made for Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTC: NTDOY) achieved an "almost unbeatable" average rating of 99/100, Statista said. Although the Metacritic score is based on just 22 critic reviews, the crowdsourced user rating score for the game averages 9.2/10.

Interestingly enough, there are some examples of a notable deviance from expert ratings and gamer ratings, Statista said. For example, "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" is ranked with a Metacritic average score of 98/100, which makes it the fourth highest-ranked video game ever. But gamers appear to disagree and rate the game on average with a 7.4/10.

Why It's Important

Video games are just one among the many forms of entertainment where experts and consumers disagree. Nevertheless, it will take a very special game in the future to break the strong score notched by "Zelda." 

Infographic: The Best Games Ever (According to the Critics) | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

