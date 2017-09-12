In honor of National Video Games Day Tuesday, here is a look at how the most recent video game console release is performing.

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTC: NTDOY)'s Switch has sold nearly five million units since it was launched on March 3, Statista said in a report dated July 26, 2017. It shouldn't surprise anyone if the latest video game console ends up selling more than 10 million units within its first year on the market alone.

This should be seen as an encouraging sign for Nintendo, Statista continued. Consider that Nintendo's history is full of ups and downs, including tremendous success for its first two Nintendo consoles and the Nintendo 64 while the GameCube didn't sell very well. The Wii, which was released in 2006, was a pleasant surprise but the successor, the 2012 Wii U, flopped "miserably."

If Nintendo is able to fix apparent supply issues with its Switch, then it is possible that it can end up outselling the 13.56 million units the Wii U sold in 2018. However, it will likely still fall notably short of the original Wii which was the best selling home console device of all time at more than 100 million units.

