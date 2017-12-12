Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sees Opportunity In Activision After Gaming Stock Sell-Off

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2017 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sees Opportunity In Activision After Gaming Stock Sell-Off
Related ATVI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2017
Oppenheimer's Top Stock Picks For December
Stocks Showing Improving Market Leadership: Activision Blizzard Earns 82 RS Rating (Investor's Business Daily)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported better-than-expected earnings Nov. 2 and raised its full-year guidance.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs' Christopher Merwin upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $67 to $73.

The Thesis

Merwin sees the stock as a high-class asset that trades with a discount to peers ahead of a period of accelerating earnings growth that he projects will occur over the next two to three years. (See Merwin's track record here.) 

Goldman raised its EPS estimate for Activision on the basis of potential sequels for games such as "Diablo" and "Overwatch" and the expectation of a Blizzard mobile game, Merwin said. 

The release of the "Diablo" sequel is expected in 2019, and Merwin estimates that 15 million units will be sold. "Overwatch 2" is expected in 2020, he said. Goldman's 2019 and 2020 estimates are now above Wall Street consensus at 4.5 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

The Price Action

Activision Blizzard traded around 2 percent higher Tuesday. It recently pulled back from its 52-week high of $67.03, but rebounded after hitting $57.29 and closed Tuesday at $64.37. 

Related Links:

Mobile Monetization Makes Its Mark In Activision's Q3 Beat

February Digital Gaming Round-Up: Activision's Blues, EA Titles On Top, Ubisoft Makes A Splash

Photo courtesy of Activision. 

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2017Hilliard LyonsUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Nov 2017UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Merwin Goldman SachsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2017
Oppenheimer's Top Stock Picks For December
4 Views On How To Play Activision Blizzard Post-Earnings
Mobile Monetization Makes Its Mark In Activision's Q3 Beat
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ATVI

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.