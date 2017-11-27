Over the last week of trading, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) saw downgrades from UBS and Deutsche Bank as analysts evaluated the implications of Roark Capital Group’s $2.3-billion buyout bid.

By their assessment, the $150-per-share offer implied little upside. But Roark has since raised its bid and inspired Street confidence in the stock’s room to run.

The Rating

Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh raised his Buffalo Wild Wings price target from $115 to $155 while reiterating an “equal-weight (volatile)” rating.

The Thesis

Roark boosted its bid to $155 Sunday night, according to Stephens, suggesting 6.3-percent upside from Buffalo Wild Wings’ Friday close. The earlier, $150-bid implied a 28-percent premium from the stock’s Nov. 10 price.

Neither party has publicly confirmed the takeover offer, but Slabaugh believes the sources feeding Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reports and asserts that “suspected rationale of the potential acquirer make a deal likely.”

Slabaugh anticipates a buyout by either Roark or one of the other multiple bidders reported by StreetInsider.

Price Action

At time of publication, Buffalo Wild Wings traded at $145.68.

Related Links:

The Sell-Side Take On B-Dubs Buyout Rumors

Can Private Equity Interest Revitalize Buffalo Wild Wings?

B-Dubs Headwinds Persist, But 2018 Looks Interesting

Latest Ratings for BWLD Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Nov 2017 Deutsche Bank Downgrades Buy Hold Nov 2017 Wells Fargo Maintains Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for BWLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: StephensAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.