Can Private Equity Interest Revitalize Buffalo Wild Wings?
Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) received a takeout offer of around $150 per share from private equity group Roark Capital. The offer would give some investors who bought the stock ahead of the third quarter earnings report a hefty return but would leave some longer-term shareholders with a loss, as the stock briefly traded north of $200 per share in 2015.
The Analyst
Stephens' Will Slabaugh maintains an Equal-Weight rating on Buffalo Wild Wings' stock with an unchanged $115 price target.
The Thesis
Roark Capital's assets in the restaurant sector focuses on franchise-based companies, including Arby's, Auntie Anne's Pretzels and perhaps most notably, a former stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING), Slabaugh said in a Monday note. (See Slabaugh's track record here.)
The private equity firm is a "prime candidate" that could boost Buffalo Wild Wings' business, including improving the overall experience, menu quality and value, the analyst said.
An offer over $150 per share represents a 28 percent premium from Monday's closing price and a 9.5x multiple on the analyst's fiscal 2018 EBITDA estimate.
Stephens' prior Equal-Weight rating was based on the assumption that Buffalo Wild Wings as a stand-alone company would continue to show top-line weakness, declining perception among consumers and a decrease in everyday value offers, Slabaugh said.
Price Action
Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings soared higher by more than 26 percent to trade at $148.80, just shy of the takeout offer.
6 Analysts' First Impressions Of B-Dubs' Q3
Can New Promotions Rescue Buffalo Wild Wings?
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Latest Ratings for BWLD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for BWLD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Casual Fast Food restaurant chains restaurantsAnalyst Color Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.