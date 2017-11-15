Square's Bitcoin Feature Could Secure An 'Early Mover Position'
Please welcome the latest bitcoin bandwagoner, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).
The financial technology firm is piloting a feature on its Cash platform to facilitate the buying and selling of the cryptocurrency coin, according to a Tuesday TechCrunch report. Analysts consider the fintech disruptor well-suited to lead the industry in crypto-based innovation.
The Rating
Credit Suisse analyst Paul Condra maintained a Neutral rating on Square with a $31 price target.
The Thesis
Although the full impact is uncertain, Square’s step into bitcoin could lend a boost to both the firm and the industry it’s transforming, Condra said. (See Condra's track record here.)
“We believe it could place SQ in an early-mover position as a mainstream fintech company providing cryptocurrency services,” the analyst said in a Wednesday note. “SQ is aso well-positioned to enable crypto transactions at the physical point of sale.”
The opportunity presents new risks, particularly surrounding regulation, liquidity and counterparty cooperation, but Credit Suisse considers the opportunity potentially significant for both Square and rival Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).
“Despite these risks, the upside could be significant if cryptocurrencies become more mainstream,” Condra said.
Price Change
Square popped 3.9 percent premarket off the report and, at the time of publication, was trading up 2.71 percent at $40.81.
Related Links:
Juniper Research Thinks There Will Be $1 Trillion In Crypto Transaction Value By Year's End
4 Opportunities in Square's Future That Make It A Buy
Photo courtesy of Square.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Credit Suisse Mrinalini Bhutoria Paul CondraAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.